Local businesses in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) community are receiving mini grants from Diverse Erie to help continue their efforts in the community.

On Friday, $300,800 in Small Business Mini Grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 were awarded to 29 businesses in the BIPOC community. Grants are funded with American Rescue Plan dollars.

Below is a full list of recipients of the 2023 Small Business Mini Grants:

A Taste of Love $15,000

Barb’s Corner $5,000

Barb’s Family Daycare $15,000

C. Barney & Smith Memorial $10,000

Crockett Rentals LLC $25,000

Dapper Don’s Styling Lounge $5,000

Dinner is Served by Lisa $15,000

Diverse Hands Daycare $15,000

Divinely Crown’d LLC $5,000

FitKing Co. $5,000

Handled with Care Childcare $20,000

Hill Top Mart LLC $5,000

Hooks Catfish Kitchen $15,000

Lake Erie Woodworks $5,800

Manus Enterprises $25,000

Materialistic Boutique $5,000

Mompreneur Renovations LLC $5,000

Moore’s Painting & Services $5,000

Photos by Dai $5,000

Premier Manufacturing LLC $10,000

Priority Care Unlimited $10,000

Smoke n Barbeque $5,000

Stacie Brown $7,500

Tender Loving Care Place LLC $5,000

Triple D’s Tasty Grill $15,000

True Sports LLC $5,000

Ty’s Healthy Healers $15,000

WHM Working Capitol $7,500

Wonderful Chippers Food Group $15,000 TOTAL $300,800.00



The chairman of the Erie County Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission says it’s important that the businesses are kept in the conversation of money allocation in order to keep the momentum of thriving businesses going.

One recipient says she will use her grant towards continuing to grow her business.

“One of the things that I’m needing, I’m pending in Walmart now, I’m actually in negotiations with them, and so I really need more support on an advertising standpoint and marketing standpoint. So this will be helpful with that,” said Marva Morris, CEO, Zenedge Energy Drinks.

The chairman of the Erie County Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission said as of now it is to be determined if another round of grants will go out.