Bird watchers from across the county are heading to Presque Isle State Park for the annual Festival of the Birds.

The Festival of the Birds starts Friday, May 12, and runs all weekend long.

It’s hosted by several groups including the Presque Isle Audubon Society. More than 320 birds have been recorded at Presque Isle State Park.

One organizer said this festival has taken place for more than a decade; she reminds the community that the park has more to offer than just the lake.

“We have a lot of beautiful trails with all kinds of different features that attract different animals, different birds, the habitats are so varied. It’s not just the lake, a lot of woods — it’s just a beautiful place to be,” said Michele Franz, Presque Isle Audubon Society member.

More than 150 “birders” signed up for the festival. Registration is now closed.