Bird with mysterious ailment found in Erie County; local wildlife center answers common questions

A local wildlife center announced last week they found their first bird with the mysterious songbird ailment in Erie County.

Tamarack Wildlife Center announced on its Facebook page July 8th the center’s first patient was from Erie County and displayed symptoms of the mysterious songbird ailment.

According to the center, an American Robin was found in Erie County with crusty eyes that were held mainly closed. The Robin also twitched his head and was unable to stand.

At this time you are advised to take down your birdfeeders and birdbaths and disinfect them with a 1:10 bleach solution until more is known about the mysterious ailment.

Sick birds have not only been found in Erie County, but also neighboring counties like Erie, Crawford, Butler, Venango and Mercer counties as well.

Tamarack Wildlife Center posted the following commonly asked questions: