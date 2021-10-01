Bishop Dwane Brock speaks out on gun violence in Erie

A clergyman is calling for parents to keep an eye on their children.

This comes after a shooting that happened at his Eagle’s Nest basketball court that involved some teens and left a 17-year old in stable condition.

Bishop Dwane Brock has plans to work with Erie Police to stop the suspected gun violence. He says he’s going to work even harder with police to stop, not only the gun violence, but the gang activities.

“I’ve buried more young people in this city than any other clergy combined, so anytime somebody is the receipt of violence in a negative way. I am concerned about it,” Brock said.

Bishop Brock isn’t surprised to hear about another case of gun violence being linked to gang activity in the City of Erie.

“These young people are feeling somehow or some way their manhood is wrapped up in carrying a pistol and carrying a gun,” Brock said. “That’s totally unacceptable and ridiculous.”

This time, it happened on his Eagle’s Nest basketball court property during the after school hours around Wednesday evening. Brock says these incidents are generational, continue to happen anywhere and everywhere in the city and need to be addressed. He says it starts with the parents.

“To charge their drawers, check their closets, their regular consistent bases. Too many of our children have guns or access to guns and that’s totally unacceptable.” Brock said.

Bishop Brock says he’s working along with police to make sure this incident won’t happen again in his community.

“My relationships with the police goes back 40 years to the days of Sam Gemelli, okay?” Bishop Brock said. “So, Dan Spizarny, the chief of police, is a personal friend of mine. We have talked and we will continue to work together as we’ve been working together for over the last 40 years.”

“We’re doing all we can. We’re putting extra patrols, we’re working with detectives. We’re working with Erie County DA’s gun task force group. We’re bringing all the resources that we can to bare on this,” Chief Spizarny said.

Bishop Brock says the public isn’t allowed to use the basketball court until further notice.

