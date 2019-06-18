A man in Buffalo New York speaks openly for the first time about sexual abuse suffered at the hands of a priest, also naming Erie’s Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman.
During today’s news conference, James Botlinger alleged Father Michael Freeman sexually abused him as a minor from 1983 to 1987, while a member of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
During that news conference, Bishop Donald Trautman was mentioned as someone who had been told at least two times about Father Freeman’s abusive behavior.
Botlinger also mentioned that he had met Trautman in the personal residence of Freeman, after being alerted about his behavior.
Botlinger’s lawyer saying that the compensation fund offered him 650 thousand dollars, but Botlinger turned it down to bring his case to the courts.
Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman named during Buffalo news conference
