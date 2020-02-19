Bishop Lawrence Persico says Diocese of Erie has no plans to declare bankruptcy

Bishop Lawrence Persico has issued a statement after the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Harrisburg diocese now becomes the first in Pennsylvania to file for bankruptcy.

The statement reads as follows:

“Dioceses across the country are making the best financial decisions they can regarding the abuse crisis. We continue to feel the burden of the abuse crisis in many ways, including financially, emotionally and spiritually. Financially speaking, our resources have been strained.” “Fortunately, the Diocese of Erie has been fiscally conservative through its history. I’ve worked closely with our Finance Officer to ensure we remain on that path. We are doing our best with less, while trying to maintain our commitments to those who benefit from our educational and charitable outreach efforts, as well as to victims of sexual abuse. We do not know what the future holds, but as this point, we have no plans to declare bankruptcy. Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of Erie.

The decision to file bankruptcy comes after the recent appellate court opinion that creates a possible path to sue the dioceses. The Pennsylvania State Superior Court finding that some victims, under certain circumstances, can sue a diocese, even after the statute of limitations on the abusive priest has passed.

An attorney for the diocese says since the opinion, the organization has been the target of several lawsuits. Under federal law, filing for bankruptcy will freeze the lawsuits, making any compensation for victims part of the bankruptcy settlement.