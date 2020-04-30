Bishop Lawrence Persico to bring community together through prayer

On Friday, The Bishop of Erie Catholic Diocese will try to bring people together in prayer.

During this virtual event, he will renew the consecration of the Diocese of Erie to Mary, the Mother of the Church.

The purpose is for bishops and their diocese to pray to Mary to help those in need during the pandemic. This includes victims and those dealing with anxiety and fear. He says this allows people to gather spiritually as a community.

“That is one of the reasons that we are doing it is that people can come together as family or even as individuals and pray during this time. It keeps us connected to our faith.” Bishop Persico said.

This virtual prayer will be live streamed Friday night at 7:00 p.m.