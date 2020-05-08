1  of  2
Bishop Lawrence Persico unveils reopening plan for public masses

Bishop Lawrence Persico has outlined his plan to get the Diocese back to public masses, but he warns that it will take some time and patience.

Bishop Persico says the plan can now begin because all 13 counties in the diocese have been approved for the yellow phase.

Beginning on Mother’s Day, priests can begin scheduling periods of adoration of the sacrament and confessions. Eventually, the Diocese of Erie will restore public masses but worshipers will have to wear masks and maintain safe distance protocols. In addition, churches will also have to be sanitized after every service.

“I think it’s better to move slowly and, hopefully, the people will cooperate with us.” Bishop Persico said.

The bishop also plans to hold a virtual town hall meeting on May 21st to further explain the re-opening.

