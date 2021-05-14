Bishop Lawrence Persico weighs in on newest CDC guidelines

The Catholic Diocese of Erie is taking the lead on the newest guidelines from the CDC, which states that masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

Bishop Lawrence Persico says they are asking people who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask to protect yourself and your neighbor.

Bishop Persico says between the lifted mask mandate and no longer socially distancing the pews, mass may look a lot more normal in the next few weeks.

“It’s good to be able to now see the whole person, so that’s going to make a difference. With a mask, you feel a little disconnected and it’s going to be helpful too because I think it gives us hope that we see some light at the end of the tunnel, especially now that we have the vaccine.” Bishop Persico said.

Bishop Persico adding the dispensation of the Sunday obligation is still in place, meaning those who are not uncomfortable returning to in-person mass. They can watch services online.