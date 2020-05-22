Bishop Persico allowing priests to hold public mass again

Bishop Lawrence Persico gives priests permission to hold public mass again.

The head of the Erie Diocese making the announcement during a virtual townhall Thursday night.

Persico says it’s up to each priest to decide whether or not their church will hold mass in public. Anyone attending will have to wear a face mask, social distance by sitting in every third pew, and refraining from gathering in groups.

There will also be protocols put in place for receiving communion and placing donations in the collection basket.

Public mass will begin on June 1st.