Bishop Persico continues trip in Vatican City visiting holiest places in Roman Catholic Church

A busy week at the Vatican has Bishop Lawrence Persico at some of the holiest places in the Roman Catholic Church.

The Bishops on that trip are offering mass at each of the Papal Basilicas this week.

Tuesday, they were at St. John Lateran. This is the mother church where Pope Francis as Bishop of Rome is essentially the pastor.

What was an eventful day also included meetings at the Vatican involving other Bishops from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Pope Francis is just back from Thailand and tomorrow he will meet with the Bishops, including Bishop Persico.