Bishop Persico issues statement on the arrival of unaccompanied migrant children in Erie

Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Diocese of Erie has released a statement on the arrival of 150 unaccompanied migrant children to the City of Erie.

In the statement, Persico says in part, “I have been impressed with the outpouring of generosity within the community. People seem to understand that it does not matter where the children are coming from or where they are going. What matters is our response. What kind of hospitality, support and comfort can we offer during this moment in their lives, even if it is only with a welcoming heart or in the way we speak about them?”

“Catholic Church offers succinct teachings we can rely on in this situation, reminding us that all human life is sacred. For that reason, I very much consider this to be a moment when we can live out our pro-life convictions. The church also underscores that we are one human family, whatever our national, racial, ethnic, economic and ideological differences, and tells us to put the needs of the poor and vulnerable first.”

Read the full statement below: