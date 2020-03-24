Bishop Persico joins Pope Francis in calling for a day of prayer in response to COVID-19

Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico is joining Pope Francis in calling for a day of prayer tomorrow March 25th.

Bishop Persico said prayers will be offered for the entire world. He wants people to remember those who have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19.

Prayers will also be offered for those who are sick, those who are afraid as well as healthcare workers.

Bishop Persico also urges people to join a worldwide reciting of the “Our Father,” a prayer that all Christian faiths teach.

“It’s this prayer we would be praying in common. As Christians united for a common cause to seek God’s intervention in this pandemic,” said Bishop Persico, Bishop of the Diocese of Erie.

The Pope has called for the “Our Father” to be said at noon our time.