Bishop Persico opens inquiry into possible canonization of Dr. Gertrude Barber into sainthood

The formal process to determine whether or not the late Dr. Gertrude Barber should be declared a saint is now underway.

This announcement is the beginning of what will be a lengthy process to determine whether Dr. Barber is worthy of being named a saint the Roman Catholic Church.

The legacy of Dr. Gertrude Barber, the founder of the Barber National Institute, lives on even after her death.

She is now being considered for sainthood in the Catholic Church.

“It’s an honor, not only for Dr. Barber, but for all the children and adults that have come through the Barber Center over the years and the generations,” said John Barber, CEO, Barber National Institute.

Dr. Barber dedicated her life to serving children and adults with intellectual disabilities, growing a small one room charity into one of the leading facilities of its kind in the nation.

John Barber, the current CEO of the Barber National Institute, says his Aunt’s spirit lives on through the many children she has helped.

“If you really want to feel her spirit, walk through the halls here, visit a classroom, go and have dinner with some of our people who live in group homes,” said John Barber.

If Dr. Barber is canonized, she will break many barriers when it comes to this honor.

“First of all she’s a woman, a lay woman. It will be the first for the Diocese of Erie, for the City of Erie, and the State of Pennsylvania,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie.

Bishop Persico says Dr. Barber’s faith is what moves her to help so many people and that is why he opened the cause for canonization of her.

This process could take decades or longer to complete. Following this announcement, a formal inquiry will begin a review of Dr. Barber’s life, work, and holiness.

