Bishop Persico speaks on a variety of topics after trip to the Vatican

The Bishop of the Erie Catholic Diocese reacts to the state Attorney General, who last night on JET 24 Action News said the Catholic Church could not be trusted.

Bishop Lawrence Persico is back in Erie after a more than a week long trip to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.

Starr Bodi spoke with Bishop Persico about a variety of topics following his time in Rome with others in the Diocese.

Bishop Persico is among 20 other Bishops from Pennsylvania and New Jersey who gathered for a required visit to the Vatican.

The conversation with the Pope lasted more than 2 hours.

“I found this to be a very collaborative meeting. The congregation, we had to visit were very solicitous of us and reminded us they’re there for the service of the universal church,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico.

Another topic of discussion was the recent grand jury’s indictments of area priests and the Pope’s concerns for the victims.

Monday night on JET 24 Action News, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the church could not be trusted and needed to do more on their behalf regarding the Pennsylvania sexual abuse allegations.

Bishop Persico says that Pope Francis mentioned the grand jury report in Pennsylvania regarding the sexual abuse case.

“He expressed his disappointment and concerns about all of that and basically listened because he wanted to know about how the morale of the clergy is,” said Bishop Persico.

During the conversation, the Bishop and the Pope spoke about the diminishing number of priests in Pennsylvania and vocational concerns.

Bishop Persico tells us Pope Francis also expressed the importance of being a mentor to community members.

“Pope Francis emphasized the importance of the Bishop to be close to the people of the diocese and to be supportive of the priest,” said Bishop Persico.

Bishop Persico says he hopes to continue his pastoral planning and the growth of priests in Erie.

Bishop Persico also said it was also a great opportunity to meet others within the diocese.