Bishop to meet with Pope

Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico is driving to the Buffalo airport Friday morning beginning a journey that will end with a two-hour meeting with Pope Francis.

The nine day visit will also include meetings with Vatican leaders on issues on minors, Catholic education and consecrated life.

The bishops visiting next week will also join in masses at St. Peter’s Basilica, St. Paul-Outside-the-Walls and two others.

