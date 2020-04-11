Bison Beer displays Easter Bunny in Waterford

The Easter Bunny came to Waterford today standing on the side of Route 19 waving to drivers passing by.

Bison Beer had been planning special Easter celebrations including an Easter egg hunt.

However, Bison Beer is following the CDC guidelines cancelled many of the events.

Bison Beer decided to keep the bunny in sight to brighten spirits.

“My father and I were thinking well what can we do to still put a smile on the kids faces. So we are still having the Easter Bunny here safely,” said Ginger Cunningham, Manager of Bison Beer.

The staff at Bison Beer put the Easter Bunny on full display to celebrate the holiday and bring a sense of normalcy to Erie County.