Bison Beer hosts Poker Float to help local non-profit

The Bison Beer in Waterford hosted a fun day filled with activities in order to help a non-profit.

The event was called a Poker Float where people would sign up and pay $30 to canoe or kayak along French Creek. All proceeds went to the non-profit known as Blended Spirits Ranch.

Blended Spirits Ranch is an organization that uses equine therapy to help kids and families who have been through trauma to help them build self esteem.

“It’s a poker float. So you get a card here at every stop you stop at and then at your last stop we also provide transportation for you and your kayak for when you get back here, and when you come back we have a band playing and a hog roast,” said Lisa Glover, Events Coordinator at Bison Beer.

All of the proceeds will go toward Blended Spirits Ranch.

