Bitter cold and lake snow on Monday

Erie, PA (WJET) – A winter storm watch has been issued for Ashtabula, Crawford, Erie, Chautauqua and Warren counties from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

As the colder air deepens, lake effect snow and snow showers will be developing on Monday. With a strong west and northwest wind, lake snow will become more organized through Monday afternoon. There could be some embedded squalls toward evening, as the Arctic cold front settles south late Monday.

Here’s a preliminary look at total snow accumulation through Tuesday morning.

With a strong west to northwest wind, the heaviest snow will likely occur over interior sections of Erie county, northern Crawford county, and far northwestern Warren county, with anywhere from 8 to 12 inches possible by Tuesday morning. 3-8 inches will be possible elsewhere by Tuesday morning.

The other issue is the bitterly cold air expected. The wind chill temperature will be in the single digits to near zero Monday and Tuesday, with sub-zero wind chill values likely Monday night.

Here is a look at the projected wind chill temperature waking up Monday morning.

Harsh winter conditions will return in full force heading into the new week. Lake effect snow will taper to flurries by Tuesday morning, then some sunshine will return, but it will remain bitter cold on Tuesday.

The cold will ease by Wednesday, as a warm front lifts through. It will remain windy, but not as harsh by midweek.

