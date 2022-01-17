Bitter weather cancels Dr. Martin Luther King march in Perry Square, but not the issues behind the ideals

Plans to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King in Erie were cancelled thanks to the bitter cold and snow.

However, the fight to keep the issues behind the ideals still burns.

Will those efforts however get anywhere given the deeply divided political climate?

Frigid temperatures did what a 50 year civil rights fight could not, silencing the marchers that normally would fill Perry Square.

There are those that argue that that the fight now is as important as ever.

Passing legislation that would correct what some think are ongoing injustices of equal access to voting among races.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember admitted that those changes are in for a tough fight on a deeply divided national level.

“I don’t think that the two sides listen to each other. Of course I’m not involved at that level of the House and Senate, but it seems with what I can see that they really don’t listen to each other,” said Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Even though the temperatures might have canceled the King rally this year, some of the issues are still burning hot such as the statement from the King family that said “no celebration without legislation.”

There lies the fight as Republicans and some modern Democrats oppose changes to the law such as removing filibusters, while some other Democrats double down.

For instance, Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who in his King Day remarks said “I am determined to pass comprehensive voting rights legislation” which doesn’t sound very cold weather at all.