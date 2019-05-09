Bizzarro considers challenging Congressman Mike Kelly for his seat

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro tells us he is the top recruit of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to challenge US Congressman Mike Kelly.

The 33-year-old state legislator is in his fourth term serving the 3rd District in the House of Representatives. The district covers Millcreek and the borough of Edinboro.

Bizzarro says he loves representing the Erie area and he’s overwhelmed by the support, so he’s considering it.

He tells us, “I’m thinking long and hard about where I can best devote my time to make the most meaningful contribution.”