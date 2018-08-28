Bizzarro encourages residents to participate in ‘Light the Night Walk Month'

Stating that every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer, state Rep. Ryan A. Bizzarro, D-Erie, is encouraging individuals to participate in “Light the Night Walks” in September throughout the commonwealth.

Bizzarro, a leukemia survivor, introduced H.R. 995 which designates September 2018 as “Light the Night Walk Month,” in Pennsylvania aiming at increasing awareness and support of blood cancers. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the House in June.

“It’s extremely important for me to bring local awareness to blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma,” Bizzarro said. “When people participate in this great cause by raising their lanterns at night, we’re letting families who have loved ones fighting the disease know that we are supporting and surrounding them with love and light – and we’re similarly remembering those we’ve lost.”

Bizzarro’s resolution seeks to follow the “Light the Night’s” adage to bring light to the darkness of cancer. Donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society have provided over $1.2 billion to critical research initiatives aimed at identifying treatments and potential cures for blood cancers.

The LLS coordinates “Light the Night Walks” in communities throughout the country. Erie’s “Light the Night Walk,” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.

In addition to Erie, other communities planning walks in Pennsylvania include: Scranton, Wrightsville, Wayne, Pittsburgh, Breinigsville, Johnstown, Harrisburg, Doylestown and Philadelphia.

For more information on “Light the Night,” visit: www.lightthenight.org.