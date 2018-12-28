Bizzarro named democratic party chief deputy whip

Democratic State Representative Jordan Harris announced today that he has named State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro and Jared Solomon as Chief Deputy Whips and State Representative Donna Bullock as his Assistant Whip for the 2019-20 legislative session.

A whip is someone who holds other representatives responsible for falling in line with their party. The etymology is interesting; according to Senate.gov, "...The term 'whip' comes from a fox-hunting expression -- 'whipper-in' -- referring to the member of the hunting team responsible for keeping the dogs from straying from the team during a chase..." Whips today are seen as party leaders.

"It’s an honor to have Representative Bizzarro, Representative Solomon and Representative Bullock join the whip team as we prepare for the start of our next legislative session," Harris said. "I’m confident that their knowledge, experience, ability and progressive values will strengthen our office and allow us to move forward with offering a better vision for all Pennsylvanians."

Bizzarro has represented the 3rd District in Erie since being first elected to the House in 2012. He previously served as vice chairman of the House Democratic Policy Committee and vice chairman of the Northwest Delegation.

"I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities this position will provide, as well as the ability to help move forward our Democratic agenda to benefit Pennsylvania," Bizzarro said. "I’m confident Representative Solomon and I will work well with Whip Harris as we bring together the diverse voices in our caucus and hit the ground running on swearing-in day."

Solomon, first elected to represent the 202nd District in Philadelphia in 2016, previously served on multiple House committees as well as the Pennsylvania SAFE Caucus and the Philadelphia County Delegation.

"I am thrilled to serve with our new whip, Jordan Harris, and my fellow deputy, Ryan Bizzarro," Solomon said. "Whip Harris is committed to an overhaul of the whip operation that will lead to better communication with members both in Harrisburg and in their district. Most importantly, this will result in better policy for all Pennsylvanians."

Bullock was first elected in a special election in 2015 to represent the 195th Legislative District in Philadelphia. Bullock previously served on multiple committees and served as the vice chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.

"Last session, Representative Harris and I worked together as part of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus leadership, and I look forward to working with him again," Bullock said. "Through my role as assistant whip I plan on doing everything possible to help advance the Democratic Caucus’ agenda."

The chief deputy whips serve as the primary assistants to the whip in managing the House floor, ensuring members are aware of legislation moving on the House calendar and are in Harrisburg and ready to vote during session.

"Pennsylvanians used their power at the ballot box last month to show that they support the Democratic ideals we fight for, including criminal justice reform, good jobs, affordable health care, quality schools and a fair economy," Harris said. "Together, we can build on what previous leadership teams have already set the groundwork for and move Pennsylvania forward."

Harris has represented the 186th District in Philadelphia since first being elected to the House in 2012. He previously chaired the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and will be the first African-American to serve as whip since Rep. K. Leroy Irvis in the 1970s.

Harris plans to release a full list of deputy and regional whips in the next few days.