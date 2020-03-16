Bizzarro to close district office to the public starting Tuesday

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, announced today that effective midnight tonight his legislative will be closed to the public until further notice.

“We must take this pandemic seriously and act in the best interest of our most vulnerable populations. My staff will be available by phone to assist with state-related issues and we will be practicing social distancing. There is a lot of information coming from state resources, including recommended restrictions and unemployment compensation. We have to look out for our neighbors as well as ourselves in this time,” said State Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Bizzarro also called on residents to avoid going to non-essential businesses including the following:

Community and recreation centers.

Gyms including yoga, barre and spin facilities.

Hair salons.

Nail salons.

Spas.

Casinos.

Concert Venues.

Theaters.

Bars.

Automobile Dealerships.

Sporting event venues.

Golf courses.

Retail facilities including shopping malls.

All of the recommendation of Governor Wolf, restaurants are urged to only offer carry-out and delivery.

“By avoiding these places, we can help mitigate the spread of this highly contagious virus. Please limit public exposure to trips to the pharmacy, grocery store or healthcare providers if necessary. While there are no confirmed cases in Erie at this time, it’s important that we stay vigiliant for the health and safety of all,” said Bizzarro.

The State Department of Labor and Industry has also released information to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 determine if they may be eligible for unemployment compensation benefits.

If an employer temporarily or permanently closes or reduces hours or an employee has been told not to work or is directed to quarantine or self-isolate as a result of COVID-19, the employee may be eligible.

Information available here.

Residents are also encouraged to visit www.health.pa.gov for developing information on the coronavirus.