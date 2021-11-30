Black Friday sales fall short this year; projected numbers show Cyber Monday spending is up from 2020

Consumers spent an estimated $6.6 billion on Black Friday through 9 p.m. that day.

We have wrapped up Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — three of the biggest shopping days of the year. And shoppers actually spent less than projected.

Shoppers were projected to spend about $8 to 9 billion on Black Friday, but those sales fell short.

However, this year’s numbers are better than 2020 with Black Friday sales up almost 30% from last year. Experts say covid fears and fewer doorbuster sales kept the crowds at home to do their shopping online.

Some major retailers — including Walmart, Target and Best Buy — are projected to post low profit margins due to inventory shortages. This, as shipping companies are hiring thousands of temporary workers this season as they prepare for more packages than last year.

Consumers were expected to spend more than $11 billion on Cyber Monday — making it the biggest online shopping day of 2021.

With a lower than expected Black Friday turnout, experts are saying covid fears and lack of doorbuster deals kept some shoppers home just in time for Cyber Monday.

In 2020, American’s spent around $10.8 billion. Initial reports suggest this year’s number was closer to $11.3 billion spent online on Monday. Compare that to Black Friday, where shoppers this year only spent $6.6 billion on in-person deals.

If you’re shipping with the U.S. Postal service this holiday, take notes….

The Post Office announced its deadlines for shipping packages so they arrive on time for Christmas Day.

First-class mail needs to be out by Dec. 17th, and priority mail packages need to be out by Dec. 18th. Overnight and two-day express service items are due by Dec. 23rd.

