Black Friday sales have shoppers camping out

It was all about deals, deals and more deals Friday as people headed to the stores to do some Black Friday shopping.

Stores on Peach Street opened their doors early, such as the The Millcreek Mall, which opened at 6 a.m. with a line wrapped around the food court.

Three shoppers who calls themselves “The Black Friday Trio” had been standing in line since 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. This is something they have done together for almost 20 years.

” It’s just tradition we’ve done this for I was 12 and I’m now 31,” said shopper Ashley Brown. “So, we’ve been doing it for a long time we don’t even have to run for anything but this is just we really just come to do it it’s like a just a tradition at this point.”

At the Millcreek Mall, all 300 swag bags were given within 12 minutes of the mall opening.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.