Black Friday Shopping in Erie 2019

It was all about deals, deals and more deals on Black Friday as people stormed the stores to do some shopping.

Lynne Yezzi along with her girlfriends have been getting up at 3 am to go Black Friday shopping for the past 29 years. “My mom started it, she’s not here any longer, so we’ve increased the crowd in our little gang of shoppers,” said Yezzi.

You can’t help but notice the women are decked out in in Christmas lights. Yezzi says the outfits are a part of the special tradition her mom started many years ago. “We shop until about 9 pm and then we have a hotel tonight,” Yezzi added.

Good deals are even over at Target, we caught up with some shoppers to see exactly what they are looking for. Courtney Davidson was at target with her friends shopping for her two children. She says she goes Black Friday shopping every year.

Meanwhile, Amber Carlson started her shopping yesterday. She says this is the first year she went shopping on thanksgiving and on Black Friday. As for Lynne Yeezi and her shopping buddies, they are already looking forward to next year’s Black Friday deals.