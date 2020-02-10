Black History Month: Local black business owners talk about the importance of giving back to the community

With February being Black History Month, JET 24/FOX 66 stopped at a couple of black owned businesses in the area.

Michael Hooks and Redus Boykin are a couple of local black business owners. The two men started their car businesses years ago and are both still in operation.

Although they are happy with their success, they haven’t forgotten to keep the community in mind.

Along with serving customers, their ultimate goal is to help others in the area.

“No matter what you do, always find a way to help the community within whatever you’re doing. Use that as a way and an avenue to inspire and to find a way to give back,” said Michael Hooks, Entrepreneur, Michael’s Car Care.

To learn more about the journey of these black business owners, you can watch the full digital exclusive in the digital exclusive section of yourerie.com.