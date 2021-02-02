The Black Lives Matter movement is being nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

The global movement expects help to put an end to struggles against racism and racially motivated violence.

This movement rekindled in the days that followed George Floyd’s death, who was allegedly killed by police in Minneapolis.

Closer to home local African American leaders said that they would like to focus on bringing more resources and organizations into the community.

“Whether it comes or not we are going to do the right thing in the community across this country to push the movement to push democracy,” said Bishop Dwayne Brock, CEO of Eagle’s Nest.

“A fair disbursement of employment I’d like to see a change in our educational system and ensure that all children are being educated equally,” said Pastor Lamont Higginbottom, Second Baptist Church.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is expected to be chosen in October.