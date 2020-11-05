Black Monk Brewery donates check for $2,000 to the West Lake Fire Department

One local brewery is showing it’s gratitude and thanks to an area fire department in a big way.

Black Monk Brewery donated a check for $2,000 to the West Lake Fire Department on November 4th.

The brewery created a charity beer called the “Fire House 48” with all the sales going towards the fire department.

The chief of the West Lake Fire Department told us that the extra money is a blessing to the department.

“Any little bit helps, especially with the way 2020 is going. Money will go to equipment, things for the trucks, any new things that come out we want to try, gear, anything safety related,” said Dominic Quadri, Chief of the West Lake Fire Department.

The chief also told us the department is grateful for the business Black Monk Brewery’s support of the Fire Department.