Bladesports competition at Crawford County Fair

Things were looking pretty sharp this afternoon at the Crawford County Fair.

Bladesports International held a competition at the fair. The company holds these events in order to test knives as well as to test the athletes performing the obstacles. They also inform and educate the public with safe use of knifes as a tool.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Donovan Phillips, the Executive Director of Bladesport International. “We’re all like a big family doing this…we go all over the place doing this stuff…”

The Crawford County Fair runs through this week.