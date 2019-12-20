Blankets for Project Linus at McDowell Intermediate High School

Comfort and joy will soon be felt by children throughout Erie County.

The McDowell Cheerleaders lending a hand to Project Linus tonight. The squad helping cut and tie fleece blankets which will be distributed to hospitals and agencies servicing children.

Project Linus is a national organization whose mission is to provide blankets of comfort to kids in need. Organizers say the community’s help is always greatly appreciated.

“We’re just very grateful for the community’s support to us all these years. There’s many quilt shops and stores that help us and support us and we’re grateful for them. We couldn’t do it by ourselves.” said Joann Burkhart, Coordinator of NWPA Project Linus.

More than 7,000,000 blankets have been delivered nationwide and 50,000 have been handed out in Northwestern Pennsylvania.