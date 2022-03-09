(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Blasco Memorial Library and the Albion Area Public Library have been awarded funding for upgrades to their facilities, state representatives Bizzarro, Harkins and Merski announced Wednesday.

“It’s way more than books — public libraries and their staff have been called second responders,” State Rep. Bizzarro said. “Every day there are librarians connecting people from all backgrounds with critical services, resources, education and more.”

The Raymond M. Blasco, MD Memorial Library was awarded $117,757.50 to build ADA-accessible restrooms on the second floor and to upgrade the elevator system.

The Albion Area Public Library was awarded $29,910 to replace a crumbling ADA-accessible ramp to the library.

The grants, awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Education, pay up to half of project costs for construction or rehabilitation projects in public library facilities. The program is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.

“The grant is going to help Blasco with several important renovations, including construction of ADA-accessible restrooms on the second floor and upgrades to the existing 25-year-old elevators,” said State Rep. Pat Harkins. “The work is going to enhance safety for visitors and ensure that residents with mobility issues are able to enjoy the library as fully as everyone else.”

“Blasco brings our community together in the best possible ways – for learning, storytelling, community events and exhibits that celebrate our unique Erie culture and history. The funding awarded today is going to help modernize some of the facilities so visitors have the best possible experience,” said State Rep. Bob Merski.