Blasco Film Series kicking off Sunday

There’s a new way too can catch a movie donation.

The Blasco Library began a yearly film series this afternoon. Organizers explained that each month with the exception of December, a movie chose by the librarians will play for the community for Free. In order to kick the year off, today locals had the chance to view “Downtown Abbey.”

“So we try to bring in different films that have different topics, current events that maybe today individuals can enjoy and get out of the heat in the summer. Enjoy a movie for free on the big screen and then maybe learn something as well. So, it’s kind of a mixture of education and fun.” said Sheryl Thomas, assistant director of the Blasco Library.

The next film that will be played is Harriet on February 23rd.