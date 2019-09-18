Blasco Library hands out Naloxone overdose-reversal medication

A life saving handout is being distributed today at the Blasco Memorial Library.

As part of the Commonwealth’s “Stop Overdose in PA” initiative, free boxes of the overdose-reversal medication Naloxone were handed out to anyone who wanted it.

Governor Wolf said “It’s imperative that we do all we can to help our fellow Pennsylvanian’s during this ongoing opioid crisis.”

With this medication, anyone who is experiencing an overdose because of an opioid has a chance of being revived.

“If they experience an overdose, they’re not breathing or they’re unconscious, this drug, if administered through the nose, can basically knock the opioid drug off the brain receptors and can revive them,” said Kim Burns, LECOM School of Pharmacy.

There are 95 locations around the Commonwealth handing out boxes of Naloxone today. Another handout is scheduled for September 25th at the library.