Blasco Library holds book sale to help programming and other services

On Saturday November 7th, the Blasco Library wrapped up it’s second book sale since the pandemic started.

Shoppers still had to maintain social distancing and only nine people were allowed in the room at once.

The library had a book sale last month and raised about $3,000.

All funds from these sales are used for programming and other services at the library.

The library funds programs such as computer classes and senior classes.

“I think that libraries are really important this day and age. It keeps people aware of what is going on. It gives them a bit of fantasy release. It helps people put things into historical perspective. There are other historical things that have happened,” said Marcy Bencivenga, Friends of the Erie County Library.

The library plans to have another book sale the week of December 3rd.