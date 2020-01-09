Blasco Library hosts 2020 census ambassador training

Erie County’s complete count committee hosted a 2020 census ambassador training today at the Blasco Library.

Census ambassadors will play an essential role in helping to ensure a complete count for Erie County in the 2020 census.

They are community leaders and trusted messengers with the knowledge to educate community members about the census and its impact on our area. A media specialist with the Philadelphia Census Center says an accurate count in the 2020 census is crucial to Erie County’s future.

The specialist added an under-count will result in a decrease in Erie County’s revenue, resources and representation in congress.

“We want local people in local jobs, we want folks who know our community and know their neighborhoods to be the ones who are visiting those households that have not yet responded.” said Susan Licate, media specialist at Philadelphia Regional Census Center.

The Census Day is going to be held on April 1st.