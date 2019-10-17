Blasco Library hosts forum discussing public art

A public forum dealing with public art brought the interested down to Erie’s Bayfront this evening.

The crowd got the chance to hear from City of Erie Director of Planning Kathy Wyrosdick as well as Patrick Fisher from the Erie Arts and Culture. During the discussion, they explained what public art is, its value to the community, and the positive changes it can add to a area. There have been public art pieces popping more often in Downtown Erie.

“It really helps with establishing that sense of place,” said Patrick Fisher of Erie Arts and Culture. “We know that public art can help bring people together for shared experiences.”

Fisher also saying that public artwork is becoming more prevalent in the Northwestern Pennsylvania region