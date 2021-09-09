Blasco Library launches 9/11 art exhibit

The Raymond Blasco M.D. Memorial Library is currently hosting a locally-produced youth art exhibit to honor those lost in the 9/11 attacks and the fall of the World Trade Center.

The exhibit was created by young members of the Youth Leadership Institute of Erie and was installed at the Blasco Library’s Teen Space on Thursday. The art exhibit is expected to remain on display throughout September.

This art exhibit complements two permanent exhibits organized by Erie’s 9-11 Memorial Committee at Blasco Library — an indoor multimedia exhibit including artifacts from Ground Zero and perspectives from the attacks, and an exterior exhibit comprised of debris from the twin towers’ collapse.

Additionally, Erie County will hold a memorial service at the 9/11 memorial this Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the event outside Blasco Library and then engage with both the youth art exhibit and memorial inside the library. Masks will be required.

