Blasco Library showcases artwork from LGBQT artists in Northwestern Pennsylvania

Artwork from LGBQT artists in the Northwestern Pennsylvania region is being showcased at the Blasco Library for the month of June.

The Greater Erie Alliance for Equality and the Erie Arts and Culture showed the artwork as part of Pride Month.

The art is being sold to the public and will be given back to the artists.

A member of the Advisory Council of the Greater Erie Alliance for Equality said that this art show should make the Erie community proud.

“At times artists can get lost in the great big group of artists that exists in Northwestern Pennsylvania, and we wanted to showcase that there was a lot of talent among the LGBTQ community, particularly regarding art,” said Michael Tkach, Advisory Council Member of Greater Erie Alliance for Equality.

The art show will be upstairs at the Blasco Library until the end of the month.