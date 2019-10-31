Blasco Library showcasing new renovation master plan for public to comment

The Blasco Memorial Library is showcasing their newest master plan for upcoming planned renovations, but before everything is set in stone they want your comment.

Starting tomorrow, November 1st through the 22nd, all five Erie County Public Libraries will have the master plans on display for public comment.

The goal is to get feedback from the community on what they would like to see at the Blasco library.

The renovations feature updated meeting and work spaces, among other plans.

You can leave a comment on a note at the locations, or fill out an online survey.