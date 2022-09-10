It’s now been over two decades since the tragic 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

A commemorative service will take place in front of the Blasco Memorial Library this Sunday on the 21st anniversary of those attacks.

Guests are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. There will be bell tones at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first tower was hit.

The Bayfront Memorial started as an application for an artifact in 2010 with construction completed in 2014.

“There is a column from the World Trade Center, and the memorial was designed as a lesson so you don’t need to talk or listen, just walk and read, and everything you need to know is there,” said Mark Aleksandrowicz, Chairman of Erie 9/11 Memorial Committee.

Aleksandrowicz said that he felt led by history to bring the memorial to Erie and remind people to never forget.