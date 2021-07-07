Blasco Library to host Mini-Great American Book Sale

The Friends of the Erie County Public Library will resurrect their annual book sale this year, in miniature form.

The sale will take place in the lobby area of Blasco Library including the Admiral Room, Bayfront Bookshelf, and former café seating areas from July 15th through July 17th.

The three day sale will offer a wide selection of books, DVDs, books on CD, puzzles and music CDs. Book selections will include hardcover and paperback fiction, mysteries, home reference, crafts, sports, history and an expanded children’s book section.

Collectible books will be housed in the Friends’ on-site bookstore, Bayfront Bookshelf.

For the duration of the sale, Bayfront Bookshelf will temporarily convert its operations to house the fan-favorite Collectible Corner — a selection of high-quality books including autographed, rare, vintage and/or valuable titles, Erie history and coffee table books.

Book prices are set at $1 for hardcover and large paperbacks, 50 cents for regular paperbacks. Hours of operation for the sale will be:

Thursday, July 15: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 16: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (select books will be half-price this day)

Arrive early for the best selection and return often to discover more treasures throughout the sale. Proceeds from the book sale directly benefit Erie County Public Library’s programming, including children’s book boxes, adult speaker series, and community computer classes.

Guests of the sale are encouraged to participate in the library’s Tails & Tales pet food drive.

Donate new, unopened dog or cat food at any library location from July 9th-17th to receive a coupon for one free book at the Mini-Great American Book Sale.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list