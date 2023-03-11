The Blasco Memorial Library has added a new addition to their building.

The Photographic Arts Society of Northwestern PA officially opened their new exhibit.

It’s called “It’s Wild Out There!” and is located right outside the children’s library. The organization has been putting together photos for the past 10 years.

The president of PASNWPA said their photographers feel quite accomplished opening this new exhibit.

“We’re always happy the people appreciate our work. And it’s nice to show people what you can accomplish with some knowledge about photography,” said Patti Larson, President of the Photographic Arts Society of Northwestern PA.

If anyone is interested in joining the PASNWPA you can visit their website here.