Blessed Sacrament holds second annual craft show

Looking for a special gift before Christmas? There was a perfect opportunity at a local craft show.

Sunday November 28th was the last day for the craft show at Blessed Sacrament that began on Friday November 26th.

There were more than 70 vendors at this event, and each one of them brought their talents to the table.

Some vendors offered homemade goods, wood making, jewelry, and of course Christmas themed decorations.

According to the organizer of the event, they wanted to be mindful of taking COVID precautions, so they held the craft show in two different rooms.

“We are very excited because we get to see our old friends and family members and new customers now, and it’s pretty exciting because everyone is excited about getting out again,” said Patricia Casella, Organizer of the Craft Show.

All of the funds from this event will go towards the children at Blessed Sacrament School.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists