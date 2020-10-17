Blessed Sacrament School plays host to drive-thru “Beep Beep Bingo”

One school hosting a fundraising event Friday night, drive-thru bingo at Blessed Sacrament School parking lot.

Members of the Erie community gathered in their cars and followed social distancing guidelines.

The school sold out tickets for the event, selling 170 tickets.

The principal saying that it’s been difficult to fund raise this year, having to cancel many of their annual fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been very hard to have any of our fundraisers. Normally, at the end of September, we have a fall festival and it’s an all day festival and we use the gym and out in the field outside. We have games, and raffles and, you know, a normal school parish festival.” said Jane Wagner.

The principal says the school plans on hosting another drive-thru bingo in the spring, since Friday’s event was so popular.