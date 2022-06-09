Work is underway to clear a blighted property in the City of Erie. A home in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street is being demolished.

City of Erie Code Enforcement labeled the home on Chestnut Street as blighted earlier this year. The City of Erie Fire Department saw the property as a safety hazard.

Now, the residence is being demolished.

The demolition comes after Erie Police responded to numerous drug overdose calls from the home in 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

The homeowner has relocated, and neighbors are pleased to see the property demolished.