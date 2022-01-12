One blighted property on E. 28th St. could soon be demolished.

The Erie Blighted Property Review Committee declared a vacant property on the 400 block of E. 28th St. as blighted.

According to City of Erie Code Enforcement Official Andy Zimmerman, there was a fire at 435 E. 28th St. that led to this decision.

Zimmerman says the former property owner did not have home insurance, so it was up to the review committee to make a decision… with city residents best interest in mind.

“Whenever you have a vacant structure like that, a lot of the neighbors and kids will know that it’s vacant, nobody’s living there, then they’ll start to hang out and so forth. So we want to step in and try to correct the situation,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of Code Enforcement, City of Erie.

Zimmerman says the property on E. 28th St. could be demolished in the next six months.