Block Party took place at UPMC Park

A Thursday night party in downtown Erie moves off the street, and into the park.

UPMC Park was last night’s venue for the Erie Downtown Partnership’s Block Party. The community got a chance to walk around the park and step onto the field.

Matt Bennett Blues Band and Moonshine were the featured acts of the night, and the party doesn’t end here, there is one more Block Party this summer.

“It’s great to have a chance to re-do the first one that was rained out, because it was a great lineup. It’s in a great location. Dobbins Landing is always fun,” said David Tamulonis, Events Manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

The first Block Party, which was cancelled due to weather, is rescheduled for August 29, 2019. This will be the final Block Party of the summer.