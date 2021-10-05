Blood bank continues to have critical need for blood and platelets; find a mobile blood drive near you

The critical need for blood supply continues across the nation and right here in Erie County… and the Community Blood Bank is teaming up with a local nursing home to help combat the shortage.

A mobile blood drive will be held at Nightingale Nursing & Rehab Center on East 26th Street Tuesday afternoon, in partnership with the Community Blood Bank.

The need for blood and platelets is currently at a critical level.

To talk more about this need is Tabitha Bemiss, external case manager for the Nightingale Nursing & Rehab Center.

The blood drive starts at noon Tuesday afternoon and goes until 4 p.m. All blood types are needed. Walk-ins are accepted. Anyone over 18 with a photo ID can donate, however you can’t have any new piercings or tattoos from the last 3 months.

You can also register to win raffle baskets when you donate Tuesday.

Officials at the blood bank say the demand for blood is very high and there hasn’t been enough supply recently.

At Nightingale Nursing & Rehab Center on East 26th Street starting at noon, the public is invited to donate blood for the Erie community.

Not only will this help combat the blood shortage, but all blood donated stays right here in Erie.

All blood types are needed, especially type O blood, which is the universal donor.

The executive director for the Community Blood Bank says platelets are also needed because of their short shelf life.

“A lot of platelets go toward cancer patients, about 20%. So it’s a really meaningful way to honor that. It’s a little bit different than giving whole blood, so we want you to give us a call and make sure you qualify. But we really are looking for more platelet donors to get into the rotation,” said Deanna Renaud, executive director, Community Blood Bank.

Again, the blood drive will take place from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday at East 26th and Ash Streets at the Nightingale Nursing & Rehab Center.

Visit fourhearts.org to schedule an appointment to donate or to find blood drives near you.

